PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is advising the public to use extreme caution when hunting ducks and geese this season — or skip hunting altogether to prevent the spread of the highly contagious bird flu.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, is common in ducks and geese but their symptoms but may be less noticeable. Other species such as Canada geese, eagles, birds of prey and particularly chickens are very vulnerable to the disease.

When birds are infected, symptoms can include swimming in circles, stumbling while walking and the inability to fly. But, for those that decide to hunt this season, AZGFD has a list of helpful guidelines to follow.

Arizona Game and Fish Department safety guidelines for bird hunters

Only hunt healthy birds

Clean and prep harvested birds in outdoor or well-ventilated areas

Wear latex or nitrile gloves when handling or cleaning birds

Double bag all feathers and properly dispose bird remains in a trash can

Refrigerate or freeze harvested birds quickly

Don’t eat, drink, smoke or vape when handling any bird remains

After handling carcasses, wash hands and any tools used thoroughly with soap and water

Bathe and wash dogs with proper shampoo after hunting and don’t feed dogs raw meat or any bird remains

Cook meat to an internal temperature of 165°F

Safety guidelines for falconers

Avoid hunting birds this season and hunting near wetlands or areas where birds migrate or gather

Hunt birds that don’t live in water and small animals

Don’t feed any remains to birds of prey

Quarantine newly trapped birds for 10-14 days

Hunters who own birds should protect their flocks by cleaning equipment and clothing before heading home from hunting and keep birds and their food supply away from rodents and other wild birds.

AZGFD is asking the public to report when there are three or more dead geese or ducks as well as sick animals such as bobcats, foxes, skunks or raccoons to AZGFD Wildlife Health Program by sending an email at ajusticeallen@azgfd.gov or call the 24-hour hotline at 623-236-7201.

