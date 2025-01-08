Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested in shooting in Surprise that hospitalized 16-year-old boy

Jan 8, 2025, 6:00 PM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested for his role a in a shooting in Surprise that hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 140th Avenue and Greenway Road around 11 p.m. on Monday and found spent shell casings in the street, according to the Surprise Police Department.

They learned that two groups had met up to trade firearms, but the deal went bad. The two sides exchanged gunfire and a bullet struck the boy.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital before officers arrived. He was in serious but stable condition.

Witness interviews and surveillance video from nearby homes led police to arrest 21-year-old Osvaldo Javier Rojas. He was booked on three counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

Kevin Schwahn, 19, was also arrested on one count of hindering a prosecution.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Surprise Police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-8477.

No other information was available.

