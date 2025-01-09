Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Valley Banner hospital opens high-tech suite for endoscopy, interventional radiology

Jan 9, 2025, 4:30 AM

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Banner Health now has a new suite full of state-of-the-art technologies for endoscopy and interventional radiology services in Sun City.

A $15 million investment made the new suite at Banner Boswell Medical Center near Thunderbird Road and Del Webb Boulevard possible.

The funding partly comes from Sun Health, a nonprofit that helps seniors live fulfilling and healthy lives.

Gordon Weimer, the director of medical imaging at Banner Boswell, said the equipment at the new suite will deliver faster, clearer and more precise imaging.

“We also have the ability to create simple and fast 3D imaging in this suite,” Weimer said in a Tuesday news release. “We can generate CT-like images in just 2.5 seconds with less blurriness.”

It’s a game-changer for Arizona’s health landscape, he added.

Details about endoscopy and interventional radiology suite

The new changes ensure that the the Banner Boswell Medical Center’s radiology and endoscopy suite are now in a single area.

Patients will also benefit from procedure rooms that are three times the size of current suites.

The latest software and algorithms will also allow for a reduction in radiation doses per procedure, according to the news release.

There will also be enhanced visualization when it comes to imaging, which will help providers take on more intricate cases.

Additionally, the new system is pre-programmable for different procedures that are guided my images.

Scope processor upgrades will also make sterilizing processes safer and more efficient.

Erica Dorward, the chief operating officer of Banner Boswell, said this is a groundbreaking achievement.

“This is tremendous for our patients, providers and staff,” Dorward said in the release. “We are grateful to the Sun Health Foundation and the many generous donors who have made this transformative space possible.”

Valley Banner hospital opens high-tech suite for endoscopy, interventional radiology