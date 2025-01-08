Close
Arizona man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for burning down pair of churches

Jan 8, 2025, 4:00 PM

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to more than 35 years in prison on Tuesday as a result of him burning down two churches, authorities said.

Eric Duane Ridenour, 58, of Douglas, received the 36.5-year sentence after he was convicted on six arson and hate crimes in July 2024, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

“There is no way to undo the damage Mr. Ridenour caused with his hateful and violent behavior, but we hope this sentence provides some measure of comfort,” FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Jose A. Perez said in the release.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and ensure those who perpetrate such acts of hate are held accountable.”

Why was Arizona man sentenced?

Ridenour burned two churches in his hometown — Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church — on May 22, 2023, because he didn’t believe they should have women and LGBTQ individuals serve as ministers, prosecutors said.

The churches were located on Church Square, where it was believed to be the only intersection in the nation that contained churches from four denominations.

Ridenour was arrested the day after committing the crimes.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Douglas Police Department conducted the investigation in the case.

“Destruction of religious institutions is abhorrent to our Constitution,” United States Attorney Gary Restaino said in the release. “I add my voice to the prayers for healing in the Douglas community.”

