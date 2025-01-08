PHOENIX – Three Arizona transportation projects, including a new pedestrian bridge over the Salt River, were selected to receive more than $44 million in federal grants, officials announced Wednesday.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.

“These long overdue improvements will create jobs, help keep our roadways safe for everyone and support our growing communities,” Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly said in a press release.

The Salt River bridge project in Tempe is getting a $25 million RAISE grant. The funding will be used to create a 0.2-mile pedestrian and bicycle crossing near Tempe Town Lake’s upstream dam west of McClintock Drive.

The project will fill the only gap in an off-street pathway around Tempe Town Lake. The plans also include a quarter-mile shared-use path along the north bank that connects the bridge to the Indian Bend Wash Path and McClintock Drive and other improvements.

“By connecting our residents and visitors to the Indian Bend Wash and Rio Salado Path systems, we’re fostering a healthier and more sustainable community,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in the release. “The inclusion of lighting, seating and public art ensures this bridge will not only be functional but also a beautiful and welcoming addition to our city’s landscape.”

What other Arizona transportation projects received funding?

The two other Arizona transportation projects chosen for RAISE grants are in Flagstaff and Page.

The Flagstaff project, which includes bike lanes and other improvements on Butler Avenue and Fourth Street east of Interstate 40, was awarded $25 million.

In Page, a $450,000 grant will go toward creating a roundabout at the intersection of Coppermine and Haul roads and other safety enhancements.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.