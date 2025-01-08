PHOENIX — Valley Metro is looking for an artist to design a poster to commemorate the opening of project to connect south Phoenix to the Valley’s light rail system.

This 5.5-mile South Central Extension/Downtown Hub will operate from Central Avenue to Baseline Road.

The regional public transportation authority expects the service to be available later this year.

The extension will add eight new stations and two park-and-rides — stations with connecting park spaces — to metro Phoenix’s public transit offerings.

Artists needed for South Central Extension Downtown Hub

Applicants are required to be at least 18 years old and need to register for a a free account with Articipant, a community of Arizona artists.

On Articipant, artists can turn in their applications — but not their proposals.

Artists can apply until 5 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Valley Metro is looking for artists with ties to south Central and downtown Phoenix. The poster artwork should honor the culture and heritage of these areas.

Additionally, the winning poster will show how the light rail extension will strengthen community bonds and help residents.

The project also includes a new light rail transit hub, which will open in downtown Phoenix. Public art will be showcased throughout the passageway of the transit hub.

