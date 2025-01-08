Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert launching multi-year project to improve urban lakes

Jan 8, 2025, 9:00 AM

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — Improved urban lakes are coming to Gilbert in the next few years, according to town officials.

The first of its urban lake improvement projects will address Cosmo Dog Park near Ray and Higsley roads.

Renovations will lead to closures of the beach and lake from mid-January through Summer 2025, according to a Monday news release.

What are the other urban lake improvement projects coming to Gilbert?

Another area of focus is Crossroads Park near Ray Road and Santan Village Parkway, which Gilbert leaders plan to renovate before the end of 2025.

Discovery Park, McQueen Park, Municipal Center, Freestone Park and Water Ranch are also set for renovations.

Sustainability is the main reason why Gilbert leaders want to launch this slate of urban lake improvement projects.

Why is Gilbert renovating its urban lakes?

In order to make sure the lakes last for future generations, several upgrades are coming to Gilbert’s public lakes, such as:

  • Lake dredging and liner replacements.
  • Sediment and seepage testing.
  • Pump replacements and upgrades.
  • Turf removal to prevent runoff.
  • Installation of aerator equipment.
  • Reconditioning of pump stations.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Corner Ramada of Cosmo Dog Park near Ray Road and Desert Willow Drive.

Attendees can inquire about the project and learn more information at the meeting.

