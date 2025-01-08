Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Jackpot.com lottery website and app expands into Arizona

Jan 8, 2025, 4:30 AM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Popular gambling marketplace Jackpot.com launched in Arizona on Tuesday. The website allows consumers to play lottery games and purchase tickets straight from their smartphones and other devices.

Tickets for nation-wide games such as Mega Millions and Powerball, as well as local games such as The Pick can all be purchased through the website or app.

Winnings from the platform (up to $600) will be immediately transferred to a player’s account while winnings above $600 will need to be collected from the Arizona Lottery. 

Scratcher games such as Lady Luck, $230 Million Cash Explosion, Instant Millions and 500x Fortune can also be played on the website or app.

The platform also offers gambling safety and responsibility mechanisms. Players can set limits on spending and deposits in addition to self-exclusion and self-suspension features and help notifications.

Arizona is the eighth state the website has launched in after Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas.

“We could not be more excited to launch in Arizona and offer the people of the Grand Canyon State a more convenient way to play the lottery,” CEO and co-founder Akshay Khanna said in a press release. “With Jackpot, Arizonians will be able to purchase lottery tickets and scratchers from wherever they want on their mobile devices. By improving access, we’re happy to help Arizonians contribute to the great causes that are supported by the Arizona Lottery.”

The Arizona Lottery saw $1.52 billion in sales over the past fiscal year.

