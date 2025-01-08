Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Barricade situation shuts down area in Old Town Scottsdale

Jan 8, 2025, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:45 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A barricade situation shut down an area in Old Town Scottsdale for nearly five hours on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident shut down the area near 75th Street and Stetson Drive at 12:15 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The area reopened around 5 p.m. after the man, 48-year-old Anthony Procenti, surrendered, police said.

Procenti was in the process of being served an order of protection, which contained orders for him to leave the apartment he lived with roommates, when the incident occurred.

Procenti refused to leave his room and locked himself in there. His roommates said he had firearms, other weapons and could be violent toward others or himself.

At about 4:50 p.m., Procenti surrendered himself to police and the area was reopened to the public shortly after.

Police said the incident was isolated and involved just Procenti.

Procenti was booked into Scottsdale City Jail on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, interfering with a court order and failure to obey a police officer.

This is an update to a story originally published on Jan. 7, 2025.

