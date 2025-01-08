Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Zoo takes issue with being ranked among worst zoos for elephants

Jan 8, 2025, 4:45 AM | Updated: 6:29 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Phoenix Zoo officials say a new list that ranks their venue as one of the nation’s worst facilities for elephants has “no merit.”

Animal rights group In Defense of Animals (IDA) recently placed Phoenix at No. 10 on its annual list of the worst zoos for elephants in North America.

“While we are aware of the recent list from IDA, there is no merit to this list. … The Phoenix Zoo remains dedicated to providing a safe and enriching environment for all of our animals while providing the highest standards of care. Our focus remains on optimal well-being for all animals in our care,” Bert Castro, president and CEO of the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/Phoenix Zoo, said in a statement Tuesday.

The Phoenix Zoo, which is located in Papago Park, is home to one Asian elephant, Indu, who arrived in the Valley in 1998 and celebrated her 59th birthday last month.

Indu is the only elephant at the Phoenix Zoo. In Defense of Animals wants the Phoenix Zoo to send Indu to an elephant sanctuary. Indu had two enclosure mates who died in recent years. Indu has been living at the Phoenix Zoo since 1998. The Phoenix Zoo says all of its animals are well cared for.

Why Indu is the only elephant at Phoenix Zoo

Indu’s two longtime enclosure mates died in recent years. Reba, 51, was euthanized because of a variety of health issues in 2020, and 50-year-old Sheena died of natural causes in 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Courtney Scott, elephant consultant for IDA, warned that Indu could face the fate of her former companions if she remains alone in Phoenix much longer.

“If action isn’t taken soon, Indu will follow in Sheena and Reba’s footsteps with a painful decline and death,” Scott said in a press release Tuesday.

IDA is urging Phoenix officials to let Indu live out her remaining years in a sanctuary with other members of her species.

“At 59 years old, isolated Indu could still have many good years ahead if released to a sanctuary where she can experience friendships with other elephants, roam larger spaces, forage freely and have a chance to reverse her premature decline,” Scott said.

Although Indu isn’t going anywhere, the Phoenix Zoo isn’t planning to acquire any other elephants.

Dr. Gary West, the zoo’s senior vice president of animal health and living collections, told Phoenix radio station KJZZ on Tuesday that Indu’s exhibition space will be used for one-horned rhinoceroses after she dies.

Phoenix Zoo was on IDA list once before

IDA has been releasing its list of the worst zoos for elephants for 20 years. Phoenix, the nation’s largest privately owned zoo, appeared on it one previous time, in 2021, after Sheena’s death left Indu alone.

Heather Wright, the zoo’s elephant manager, told Fox 10 that it was “very hurtful” to see the her facility on the list for the first time.

“We go above and beyond every day to try and keep her as happy and healthy as we can. … She’s happy here, and it’s hard reading that,” Wright told the Phoenix TV station in March 2022.

What other places are ranked as worst zoos for elephants?

Here’s IDA’s full 2024 list of the 10 worst zoos for elephants in North America:

  1. Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens, California
  2. Bronx Zoo, New York
  3. Edmonton Valley Zoo, Alberta, Canada
  4. Cameron Park Zoo, Waco, Texas
  5. Two Tails Ranch, Williston, Florida
  6. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, Colorado
  7. Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center, Kansas
  8. Little Rock Zoo, Arkansas
  9. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Ohio
  10. Phoenix Zoo

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

free dental screenings Mesa community college students...

David Veenstra

Mesa CC dental hygiene students offering free oral health screenings

Dental hygiene students with Mesa Community College looking for experience will offer free dental screenings to qualifying individuals on Jan. 25.

2 hours ago

Suspect arrested Surprise...

Danny Shapiro

Suspect arrested in shooting in Surprise that hospitalized 16-year-old boy

A suspect was arrested for his role a in a shooting in Surprise that hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, authorities said Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Arizona man sentenced for burning down churches...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for burning down pair of churches

An Arizona man was sentenced to more than 35 years in prison on Tuesday as a result of him burning down two churches, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Barricade situation in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Barricade situation shuts down area in Old Town Scottsdale

A barricade situation shut down an area in Old Town Scottsdale for nearly five hours on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

7 hours ago

drunk driver chandler keith taylor mug shot...

Kevin Stone

Drunk driver who fled scene after killing pedestrian in Chandler sentenced to prison

A drunk driver who fled the scene after killing a pedestrian in Chandler over a year ago was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire...

KTAR.com

Crews increasing containment of Horton Fire, which started nearly a month ago

Crews are increasing containment of the Horton Fire nearly a month after it broke out northeast of Payson.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Phoenix Zoo takes issue with being ranked among worst zoos for elephants