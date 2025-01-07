PHOENIX — A drug courier found guilty of smuggling fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin was recently sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Tomas Gamez-Robles, 25, was sentenced on Dec. 30, after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty to trying to trying to transport a narcotic drug for sale, conducting an illegal enterprise and possessing a deadly weapon related to a drug felony.

Drug courier also had a gun when found in Pima County

His sentencing stems from an arrest that took place in Pima County on March 5, 2024.

On that day, he was found trying to transport 1.429 pounds of fentanyl pills he intended to sell for cash, prosecutors said.

During the arrest, authorities found he also had around 0.128 pounds of methamphetamine on his person.

Additionally, he also had a Palmetto State Armory Dagger, a 9mm firearm.

Investigators later found he was part of a criminal enterprise that trafficked not only fentanyl and methamphetamine, but also heroin, according to court documents.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes hopes this sentencing will serve as a warning to anyone hoping to work as a drug courier in the Grand Canyon State.

“Individuals who transport deadly drugs into our communities will be held accountable,” Mayes said in a Monday news release. “My office will continue to use every tool at our disposal to combat the spread of dangerous drugs and protect Arizonans.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.