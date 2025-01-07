PHOENIX – A teenager suspected of killing a man at a Mesa mobile home park last month is being charged as an adult, authorities announced Tuesday.

Edgar Cano Quintero, 16, was indicted last week on five felony charges related to the death of Victor Garibay: first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft, abandonment or concealment of a body and tampering with evidence.

Under state law, a juvenile between the ages of 15 and 17 can be charged as an adult for certain violent crimes, including murder, sexual assault and armed robbery.

What led up to teen suspect being charged as an adult?

Quintero allegedly was seen on surveillance video shooting a man who was sitting in a pickup truck in a mobile home park near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive on Dec. 18, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

He then allegedly drove off with the vehicle with the victim still inside.

Detectives with the Mesa Police Department located the truck, with the victim in the passenger’s seat, abandoned near Val Vista Drive and McDowell Road, about 6 miles from where the shooting occurred.

Police found a rifle believed to be the murder weapon while canvassing the area.

Investigators identified Quintero as the suspect and took him into custody on Dec. 27. He is being held on a cash-only bond of $1 million.

