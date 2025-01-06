Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police searching for suspects after man killed, two others hospitalized in west Phoenix shooting

Jan 6, 2025, 9:11 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Detectives began a search for suspects connected to a west Phoenix shooting that left one man dead and two others hospitalized, authorities said on Monday.

Officers arrived to an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, where they found three men who had been allegedly shot by suspects who had fled the scene.

Willie Harvey, 39, died on scene, police said.

Two other men were taken to the hospital, where they are in stable but critical condition, as of Monday night.

No suspects have been detained, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix PD or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

