PHOENIX — Detectives began a search for suspects connected to a west Phoenix shooting that left one man dead and two others hospitalized, authorities said on Monday.

Officers arrived to an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, where they found three men who had been allegedly shot by suspects who had fled the scene.

Willie Harvey, 39, died on scene, police said.

Two other men were taken to the hospital, where they are in stable but critical condition, as of Monday night.

No suspects have been detained, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix PD or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.