ARIZONA NEWS

Hawaii fireworks explosion victims expected to be at Phoenix burn center for ‘several months’

Jan 6, 2025, 6:38 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Six victims of a Hawaii fireworks explosion are expected to stay at a Phoenix burn center for an extended time, doctors said Monday.

The victims of an illegal fireworks explosion in a Honolulu neighborhood suffered serious burns after a large firework tipped over, igniting a fiery shrapnel-filled blast that has killed four people and injured more than 20.

All six people arrived at Valleywise’s Arizona Burn Center, located at 26th and Roosevelt streets, on Saturday night.

“My anticipation is that each of these patients is going to spend several months with us and then ultimately be able to be discharged back home to Hawaii,” Kevin Foster, burn surgeon at the center, said during a press conference.

How wounded were Hawaii fireworks explosion victims?

Most victims required emergency surgeries before they were able to be flown to Phoenix, Foster added.

Upon their arrival to the center, Foster said the victims ranged between 45% and 85% of their bodies burned. All needed breathing tools, including ventilators.

Doctors began operating on them on Sunday and more surgeries for some victims are scheduled. Surgeries at the center will consist of removing the burns, closing the wounds and performing skin grafts.

The victims that were flown to Phoenix, in their 20s and 30s, are expected to survive, Foster said.

At least four of the victims are expected to remain in a drug-induced coma for weeks.

“They are all doing very well,” Foster said. “Everybody is stable, good vital signs. We’re very happy with with where we’re at right now.”

