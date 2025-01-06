Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies after losing control of water truck while driving near north Phoenix construction site

Jan 6, 2025, 8:00 PM | Updated: 9:11 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died after he was ejected during a water truck rollover at a north Phoenix construction site on Saturday, authorities said.

In the early weekend afternoon, police responded to the incident at a site near Seventh Street and Sonoran Desert Drive, where an 18-year-old man was found with signs of trauma near a damaged water truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by responding firefighters and later identified as Omar Marino Alonso.

Marino Alonso lost control while driving down a hill, prompting a rollover that ejected him from the truck, Phoenix PD Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. Authorities believed speed was a factor.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing.

