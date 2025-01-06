PHOENIX — Westbound Interstate 10 was closed in Phoenix on Monday afternoon for about two hours due to a law enforcement situation, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at 19th Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. It reopened around 5:30 p.m.

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

