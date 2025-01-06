PHOENIX – Two Arizona Lottery games had jackpot winners over the weekend.

A $2 Triple Twist ticket from the QuikTrip on Greenway Road near 40th Street in Phoenix was the most lucrative of the two. It matched all six winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing – 6, 8, 10, 13, 25 and 31 – to win a $220,000 pot.

It was a relatively small amount for a Triple Twist jackpot because somebody who bought a ticket in Glendale won it on Dec. 30, when the payout was $1.19 million. The top prize in the daily game resets to $200,000 after a win.

What was the other Arizona Lottery jackpot of the weekend?

The weekend’s other jackpot was in Fantasy 5, another Arizona Lottery daily game.

A ticket from the Smith’s supermarket at Acoma and McCulloch boulevards in Lake Havasu City matched the winning numbers of 4, 18, 19, 20 and 36 in Saturday’s drawing.

That jackpot of $51,000 was on the low end for Fantasy 5 because it, too, was recently reset following a win. In fact, it was only two days earlier that a ticket purchased in Gilbert hit for $152,000 in Thursday’s drawing.

The top prize in Fantasy 5 resets to $50,000 after a win.

As of Monday, both of Saturday’s jackpot wins were unclaimed, according to the Arizona Lottery website. Players have 180 days from the date of a drawing to cash in tickets.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.