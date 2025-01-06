Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Players in two Arizona Lottery games win jackpots over weekend

Jan 6, 2025, 2:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Two Arizona Lottery games had jackpot winners over the weekend.

A $2 Triple Twist ticket from the QuikTrip on Greenway Road near 40th Street in Phoenix was the most lucrative of the two. It matched all six winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing – 6, 8, 10, 13, 25 and 31 – to win a $220,000 pot.

It was a relatively small amount for a Triple Twist jackpot because somebody who bought a ticket in Glendale won it on Dec. 30, when the payout was $1.19 million. The top prize in the daily game resets to $200,000 after a win.

What was the other Arizona Lottery jackpot of the weekend?

The weekend’s other jackpot was in Fantasy 5, another Arizona Lottery daily game.

RELATED STORIES

A ticket from the Smith’s supermarket at Acoma and McCulloch boulevards in Lake Havasu City matched the winning numbers of 4, 18, 19, 20 and 36 in Saturday’s drawing.

That jackpot of $51,000 was on the low end for Fantasy 5 because it, too, was recently reset following a win. In fact, it was only two days earlier that a ticket purchased in Gilbert hit for $152,000 in Thursday’s drawing.

The top prize in Fantasy 5 resets to $50,000 after a win.

As of Monday, both of Saturday’s jackpot wins were unclaimed, according to the Arizona Lottery website. Players have 180 days from the date of a drawing to cash in tickets.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Remove medical debt Arizonans...

Danny Shapiro

New rule will remove medical debt from thousands of Arizonans’ credit reports

A new rule announced Tuesday will remove medical debt from thousands of Arizonans' credit scores, a move Vice President Kamala Harris said would be "life changing."

1 minute ago

Barricade situation in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Barricade situation shuts down area in Old Town Scottsdale

A barricade situation shut down an area in Old Town Scottsdale for nearly three hours on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

2 hours ago

drug courier fentanyl heroin methamphetamine Arizona arrest law enforcement...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona drug courier sentenced after pleading guilty on 3 charges

A drug courier found guilty of smuggling fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin was recently sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

3 hours ago

The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024....

KTAR.com

Crews complete significant step in strategy for suppressing Horton Fire

Crews completed a significant step in their strategy for suppressing the Horton Fire northeast of Payson on Monday.

4 hours ago

semiconductor supply chain, semiconductor manufacturing, ASU, technology, chips...

Serena O'Sullivan

ASU Research Park in Tempe chosen for national semiconductor test facility

A Tempe semiconductor manufacturing hub set to be fully operational in three years will expand Arizona's semiconductor supply chain.

4 hours ago

LaDona Harvey...

KTAR Newsroom

LaDona Harvey joins KTAR as cohost of Arizona’s Morning News

Bonneville Phoenix is pleased to announce LaDona Harvey as the new cohost for Arizona’s Morning News. Harvey will start Jan. 13.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Players in two Arizona Lottery games win jackpots over weekend