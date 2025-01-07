Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Hottest year ever: Here are the weather records set in Phoenix in 2024

Jan 7, 2025, 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 am

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — The 2024 weather recap for Phoenix is not cool no matter which way you slice it.

Arizona’s capital city had the hottest recorded year in its history, according to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) climate year in review.

The average daily temperature for the year was 78.6 degrees, more than a degree warmer than the previous hottest year (2017).

To make matters hotter, records for the average maximum temperature (90.4 degrees) and average minimum temperature (66.7 degrees) were shattered in 2024.

2024 weather recap: What other records were set in Phoenix?

The city’s 2024 recap is almost exclusively related to heat records.

Phoenix experienced a record warm month on five occasions — June, September, October, November and December.

There were 43 instances where a daily heat record was tied or broken in Phoenix, including a 21-day streak in September and October.

Phoenix had 188 days of 90-degree weather, 143 days of 100 degrees and 70 days — a new record — of 110-degree heat.

Conversely, there were zero record low temperature days in 2024.

Rain totals were also lower than average the past year.

Phoenix saw 4.54 inches of rain, the 23rd-driest year since records started being kept in 1896.

The monsoon season, which spans from June 15 to Sept. 30, dropped just .74 inches of rain. It was the seventh-driest season on record.

