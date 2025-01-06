PHOENIX – A cold front is expected to drop temperatures, and maybe even rain, across metro Phoenix this week.

“We’ll start to feel the effects of that system Tuesday night, with pretty breezy-to-windy conditions developing. And then, during the day Wednesday, it will be windy pretty much the whole day,” Austin Jamison of the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

Jamison said there’s a 30% chance for rain Tuesday night and a 20% chance for Wednesday morning.

“Any opportunity at this point, we’ll take it,” he said. “But don’t look for much in the way of accumulation.”

A much anticipated pattern change will arrive tomorrow as a cold front moves into the area. Expect noticeably cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, and widely scattered showers across much of AZ and portions of southeast CA on Tuesday and Wednesday. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/F4UgNVJIT9 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 6, 2025

The Valley hasn’t had a rain event since November. However, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, received only trace amounts then.

In fact, Sky Harbor hasn’t received measurable rainfall since Aug. 22, a span of nearly five months.

How will cold front affect Phoenix temperatures?

Even if the cold front doesn’t bring rain this week, Phoenix could experience its chilliest temperatures of the season.

Phoenix’s coolest high so far this winter has been 65 degrees, with a coldest low of 45.

Since the calendar turned to 2025, Sky Harbor hasn’t registered a high below 70 degrees. In fact, the mercury hit 81 on Friday, setting a record for Jan. 3.

However, the seven-day forecast calls for highs in the mid-60s from Tuesday until at least Sunday, about average for January. Overnight lows, meanwhile, could dip into the lower 40s or upper 30s, a few degrees below normal.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s John Roller contributed to this report.

