2 adults dead, toddler wounded in apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix

Jan 6, 2025, 7:02 AM | Updated: 2:01 pm

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Authorities believe a man shot his wife and their young child before taking his own life in an apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix on Sunday night.

The child survived the shooting, but both parents died of their injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

“The toddler was removed from the apartment and rushed to the hospital by fire personnel. The child was stabilized by medical staff but remains in critical condition,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a media advisory.

What police are saying about apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road around 8:30 p.m.

A witness reported hearing an argument followed by multiple shots inside an apartment.

Officers entered the unit and found a man and a woman dead and a toddler with a gunshot wound.

The deceased were identified as Andrew and Ashlee Corona.

“Preliminary information suggests the male, 38-year-old Andrew Corona, shot his wife, 35-year-old Ashlee Corona, and their child in common before turning the gun on himself,” Krynsky said.

The investigation is ongoing.

