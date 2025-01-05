PHOENIX — The state’s longest-running home and garden expo is returning for its 32nd year on Friday.

The Maricopa County Home & Garden show will take place Jan. 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Arizona State Fairgrounds located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

“Join us at the fairgrounds for our premier home show – it’s over 450,000 square feet of home improvement and activities,” Katie Jones, show manager of the Maricopa County Home & Garden show, said in a press release.

“When you walk into this show, you’ll feel a sense of community; there is truly something for everyone here. We’ve incorporated new elements like the electric vehicle showcase and brought back fan favorites like – tiny homes, taste of the desert, kids’ corner, handmade headquarters and more.”

What to know ahead of the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

The event will feature more than 1,000 vendor booths displaying various home improvement products and services.

Other attractions include the plant pavilion, ask a master gardener and hands-on gardening workshops.

Attendees can also enjoy food and beverage samples at Taste the Desert, a hands-on culinary education and sampling with local food and beverage experts.

General admission into the event is $5 and children under the age of 12 do not require an admission ticket. Parking at the event is $12 through payment by cash or card.

Tickets can be purchased online or onsite.

