PHOENIX — A man was found dead in a west Phoenix home after possibly being shot on Friday night, authorities said.

At about 8 p.m., Phoenix police responded to call from a house near 59th Avenue and Palm Lane and discovered Ted Vasquez, 52, was dead after fire personnel identified the body.

Some of Vasquez’s relatives on hand said he was alone when allegedly shot and killed.

Detectives are actively interviewing other witnesses and collecting video surveillance. They are following a few leads, but no suspect has been identified yet.

No other information is available in this ongoing investigation.

Those with information regarding the case are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or, if they want to remain anonymous, dial Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers.

