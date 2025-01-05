Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead in west Phoenix home from possible gunshot wounds, suspect has not been identified

Jan 5, 2025, 8:25 AM | Updated: 8:26 am

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man was found dead in a west Phoenix home after possibly being shot on Friday night, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

At about 8 p.m., Phoenix police responded to call from a house near 59th Avenue and Palm Lane and discovered Ted Vasquez, 52, was dead after fire personnel identified the body.

Some of Vasquez’s relatives on hand said he was alone when allegedly shot and killed.

Detectives are actively interviewing other witnesses and collecting video surveillance. They are following a few leads, but no suspect has been identified yet.

No other information is available in this ongoing investigation.

Those with information regarding the case are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or, if they want to remain anonymous, dial Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

phoenix evictions...

Kevin Stone

Record number of evictions filed in Maricopa County in 2024

The number of metro Phoenix evictions filed in 2024 hit a record level, according to Maricopa County court officials.

15 minutes ago

Raymond French was arrested on Jan. 3, 2025, in connection with a deadly May 2024 shooting in Phoen...

Kevin Stone

Suspect arrested 8 months after deadly shooting in Phoenix

An arrest was made last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Phoenix eight months ago, authorities said.

2 hours ago

murder-suicide...

KTAR.com

2 adults dead, toddler wounded in apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix

Authorities believe a man shot his wife and their young child before taking his own life in an apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix on Sunday night.

3 hours ago

Bill Gates Maricopa County...

Danny Shapiro

Bill Gates: Those pushing Maricopa County election lies do so for money, political standing

Although Republican Bill Gates is longer a Maricopa County supervisor, he isn't backing away from those who amplified election lies.

5 hours ago

Fixing Arizona elections in 2025: What would work?...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Secretary of State says state leaders need to fix election infrastructure issues

There have been many calls about fixing Arizona elections infrastructure after the lengthy count time following the Nov. 5, 2024 election.

5 hours ago

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show at Arizona State Fairgrounds...

David Veenstra

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show coming to Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday

The Maricopa County Home & Garden show is returning to the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Man dead in west Phoenix home from possible gunshot wounds, suspect has not been identified