PHOENIX — With the resurfacing project between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 nearly complete, southbound I-17 in north Phoenix will be closed from Jan. 17-20.

The on-ramps at Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road will be closed from Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.

The main detour route will be west of I-17, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Drivers are also advised to avoid using local streets east of I-17 that are not equipped for heavy traffic.

ADOT recommends motorists to use westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303 to head back to I-17.

The six-mile project that was started in May 2024 involves diamond grinding of the freeway’s concrete pavement surface to remove the old layer of asphalt to create a surface that is smoother, safer and longer-lasting. It is expected to be complete by March.

