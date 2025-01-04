Valve testing could discolor water in parts of Gilbert

PHOENIX — The City of Gilbert will begin valve testing on Monday which could lead to tap water discoloration for a short period.

The city said testing could affect homes from south of Baseline to north Warner roads, and from west of Greenfield to east of McQueen roads.

The issue should be resolved in a matter of a few hours, the city said. After more water is used and the lines are subsequently flushed, the discoloration should go away.

However, if problems persist, community members can contact 480-503-6400 to report any problems. In addition, requests can be submitted to Gilbert 311 under the “Water – Quality (Brown Water)” subcategory.

The city’s water service will not see any disruption by the valve testing, instead the water will be rechanneled through other lines.

Why is the City of Gilbert beginning valve testing?

The valve testing is part of the city’s restoration of a 36” concrete sewer pipeline. The project spans along the Western Canal from Lindsay Road to the Neely Water Reclamation Facility.

The aim of the project is to rehabilitate the nearly 40-year-old pipeline which is practically obsolete. The concrete pipe gravity sewer and corresponding manholes will be restored, according to the city.

As part of the project, the city is shutting down the water supply valves along Lindsay Road while relocating part of a 24” potable water pipeline.

