Apache Junction partners with SRP for tree replacement program

PHOENIX — The City of Apache Junction and Salt River Project (SRP) are teaming to remove/replace trees that are positioned too close to power lines.

SRP’s “Right Tree, Right Place” program addresses these trees because they are considered a threat to critical infrastructure.

Starting Monday (Jan. 6), SRP will begin removing trees adjacent to Apache Junction’s city hall complex along E. Superstition Boulevard and N. Idaho Road.

It will also remove some trees on W. Southern Avenue near the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center.

According to a press release, SRP has identified approximately 30 trees in the publicly-owned right-of-way that are eligible for this program at no cost to the city.

SRP will replace every tree it removes with three 24-inch box trees.

The trees being removed along the power lines will be replaced with power line-friendly trees.

The project is expected to be finished by mid-February.

