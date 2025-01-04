Ice skating at Merry Main Street in Mesa continues through Jan. 11

PHOENIX — Ice skating in downtown Mesa, a staple during the holiday season, will continue for another week.

The Winter Wonderland Ice Rink, a component of Merry Main Street, will keep operating until Jan. 11.

It will be open daily at the Plaza at Mesa City Center from noon to 10 p.m.

The Plaza at Mesa City Center is located at 56 E. Main St.

The cost of admission is $10 for one hour of skating, including skate rental.

Tickets must be purchased online.

If you see mascot Bingles, and take a selfie with him, you could win a prize, including a $250 grand prize gift card from Downtown Mesa Association merchants.

Follow @CityofMesa on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to keep up with Bingles’ whereabouts and to learn more about how to win a prize for your selfie with Bingles.

