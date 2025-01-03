PHOENIX – Multiple dogs, including a new litter of puppies, were killed in a mobile home fire near South Mountain in Phoenix on Friday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded to a call from the Park Ridge Estates neighborhood near 40th Street and Baseline Road just before 9:30 a.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

They encountered a large column of smoke and fire coming from a home. The homeowner, who was outside, told firefighters that numerous dogs were still inside.

Crews were able to get four pets to safety, but several other dogs and the puppies perished in the blaze.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to other homes.

Do officials know what caused mobile home fire?

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the mobile home fire.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, there were multiple space heaters found within the home,” Capt. Rob McDade said in a press release.

The city’s Community Assistance Program responded to the scene to provide support to the residents.

Park Ridge Estates is just across Baseline Road from the northern edge of South Mountain Park and Preserve.

