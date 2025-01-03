PHOENIX — Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Thursday night.

The victim was struck in the area of 14800 N. Cave Creek Road, south of Greenway Parkway, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene around 10 p.m. found the pedestrian with serious injuries.

Authorities brought him to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been made public.

Phoenix Police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run collision

Detectives looking into the fatal hit-and-run collision believe the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was driving northbound on Cave Creek Road.

The victim was in the roadway when the vehicle struck him, police said.

Authorities advise anyone with information about the suspect to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Callers, who may remain anonymous, may be eligible for a reward if their tips lead to the suspect’s arrest.

