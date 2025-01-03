Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Newly released Phoenix police video shows fatal shooting of man involved in fast food standoff

Jan 3, 2025, 10:53 AM | Updated: 11:28 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Police released video footage Thursday from inside and outside a Phoenix fast food restaurant where officers killed a man during a shootout last month.

The clips from officers’ body-worn cameras and the restaurant’s surveillance system are part of a critical incident briefing (WARNING: strong language and graphic images) posted online by the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the Whataburger at 28th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 18 after multiple 911 callers reported that a man identified later as 62-year-old Marion Douglas Joyner entered the restaurant with a rifle.

Several employees and at least one customer were inside at the time, Sgt. Brian Bowers said during the newly released critical incident briefing.

“The man ordered everyone to leave the restaurant as he walked around with the rifle,” Bowers said.

What followed what a standoff between Joyner and Phoenix Police officers that lasted around 20 minutes. At one point, Joyner walked out of the restaurant.

RELATED STORIES

Video footage shows him pointing a firearm at the sky. Police said he was aiming at a helicopter being used by Phoenix PD.

He went back inside and fired his rifle at officers through the windows of the restaurant at least three separate times. Officers returned fire at least two of the times, police said.

More details about fatal Phoenix restaurant shootout

Things took a turn after a police flew a drone into building.

“When the suspect saw the drone, he raised his rifle. Officers outside shot at the man, striking him,” Bowers said.

A total of five officers shot at the suspect during the incident, he added. The officers work at the Cactus Park Precinct and have between two to 24 years of service.

“Officers with the Special Assignment Unit went into the business and determined that there was no one else inside,” Bowers said. “They then began life-saving measures on the shooter.”

Phoenix Fire personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Joyner dead on the scene.

An administrative investigation is underway. Additionally, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is analyzing the case.

No officers were injured in the shooting, although the suspect’s gunfire struck a patrol car, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The City of Gilbert will begin valve testing on Monday which could lead to tap water discoloration ...

David Veenstra

Valve testing could discolor water in parts of Gilbert

The City of Gilbert will begin valve testing on Monday which could lead to tap water discoloration for a short period.

1 hour ago

SRP Right Tree, Right Place...

Dave Neil

Apache Junction partners with SRP for tree replacement program

The City of Apache Junction and Salt River Project (SRP) are teaming to remove/replace trees that are positioned too close to power lines.

3 hours ago

Police are searching for suspects after one person was killed as part of a home invasion in south P...

Dave Neil

Suspect dies after being shot during home invasion in south Phoenix

Police are investigating a home invasion in south Phoenix that resulted in the death of a suspect.

5 hours ago

Merry Main Street in Mesa...

Dave Neil

Ice skating at Merry Main Street in Mesa continues through Jan. 11

Ice skating in downtown Mesa, a staple during the holiday season, will continue for another week.

7 hours ago

Hundreds of new jobs coming to Valley in January 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona caterer hiring hundreds ahead of busy event season

Valley caterer M Culinary Concepts is creating hundreds of new jobs for hospitality professionals ahead of events like the WM Phoenix Open.

11 hours ago

Public Health Data Portal Arizona Department...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Department of Health Services launches public data portal

Public health officials want Arizona to be healthier in 2025. That's why they're launching a new tool called the Public Health Data Portal.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Newly released Phoenix police video shows fatal shooting of man involved in fast food standoff