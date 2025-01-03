PHOENIX — Police released video footage Thursday from inside and outside a Phoenix fast food restaurant where officers killed a man during a shootout last month.

The clips from officers’ body-worn cameras and the restaurant’s surveillance system are part of a critical incident briefing (WARNING: strong language and graphic images) posted online by the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the Whataburger at 28th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 18 after multiple 911 callers reported that a man identified later as 62-year-old Marion Douglas Joyner entered the restaurant with a rifle.

Several employees and at least one customer were inside at the time, Sgt. Brian Bowers said during the newly released critical incident briefing.

“The man ordered everyone to leave the restaurant as he walked around with the rifle,” Bowers said.

What followed what a standoff between Joyner and Phoenix Police officers that lasted around 20 minutes. At one point, Joyner walked out of the restaurant.

Video footage shows him pointing a firearm at the sky. Police said he was aiming at a helicopter being used by Phoenix PD.

He went back inside and fired his rifle at officers through the windows of the restaurant at least three separate times. Officers returned fire at least two of the times, police said.

More details about fatal Phoenix restaurant shootout

Things took a turn after a police flew a drone into building.

“When the suspect saw the drone, he raised his rifle. Officers outside shot at the man, striking him,” Bowers said.

A total of five officers shot at the suspect during the incident, he added. The officers work at the Cactus Park Precinct and have between two to 24 years of service.

“Officers with the Special Assignment Unit went into the business and determined that there was no one else inside,” Bowers said. “They then began life-saving measures on the shooter.”

Phoenix Fire personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Joyner dead on the scene.

An administrative investigation is underway. Additionally, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is analyzing the case.

No officers were injured in the shooting, although the suspect’s gunfire struck a patrol car, police said.

