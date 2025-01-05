PHOENIX — Pickleball, one of the hottest recreational sports in the U.S., is spreading further across the Valley with a new sporting facility set to open in Tempe next week.

A new Tempe pickleball club called Electric Pickle will celebrate the grand opening of its first location on Monday.

The nine-court pickleball paradise will house a two-story, 12,000-square foot restaurant that includes indoor and outdoor seating, along with entertainment.

Four of the courts will be shaded while five boast new AI-powered scorekeeping technology to enhance guests’ playing experience.

The Tempe pickleball club, which consists of several courts and amenities, is at 8688 S. Emerald Drive, just off Interstate 10 and Warner Road.

Paul Frederick, founder and co-CEO of Electric Pickle, said the business is more than a mere pickleball venue.

“It’s a charge of energy that ignites camaraderie, competition and relaxation all in one space,” Frederick said in a news release.

There are also amenities for those who don’t enjoy pickleball. Electric Pickle also has ping pong tables, corn hole and bocce ball courts. There are also Full Swing Golf Simulators.

“Tempe’s vibrant spirit created the perfect environment to launch this new concept,” Frederick said. “We’re looking forward to welcoming guests as we kick off this exciting chapter for the brand.”

Electric Pickle also has cabanas, a second-floor lounge area and a live-music stage that can be used for intimate and corporate events.

How to become a member of the Tempe pickleball club

Individual memberships at Electric Pickle are on sale for $100 per month and are in limited supply.

Benefits include 50% off both court and golf simulator rentals, unlimited non-reserved play, the ability to book courts one week before non-members and a 10% discount on all merchandise.

Members and non-members alike can reserve pickleball courts online. They can make these reservations for up to 12 guests and two hours of play.

A one-hour court reservation costs $40 and two hours is $80. For the golf simulator, one hour costs $60, while playing for two hours will cost $120.

All courts are open to walk-ins, but playing privileges may be limited due to high demand.

What’s on the menu at the Tempe pickleball club?

From sushi to street tacos, Electric Pickle has an extensive food and beverage lineup for patrons.

The Refreshing Roll highlights the sushi listings, with a tuna and salmon filling and a cilantro ponzu sauce accenting the outer layer. Chicken Tinga Tacos, topped with salsa, red onion, and cilantro, are one of six street taco pairings.

Other featured items are the Korean Sticky Short Ribs, one of 16 appetizers, and the Garlic Noodle Shrimp entrée.

Breakfast and brunch, with offerings such as chicken and waffles and a breakfast burrito, are served on weekdays from 10 a.m.-noon and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drink menu is laden with house-made cocktails and a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers.

Among the cocktails are the Pickler’s Punch (a watermelon-infused vodka and rosé combo) and Guava Mojito (a guava and white rum medley).

Electric Pickle has a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Guests can get $3 off select pizzas and cocktails, beers and wine.

When does Tempe pickleball club open?

The pickleball courts at Electric Pickle are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 6 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

The Tempe pickleball club has slightly different hours at its restaurant, which is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday to Saturday.

