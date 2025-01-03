PHOENIX — New Year’s Day was a joyous one for the Arizona Humane Society, which welcomed its first set of puppies in 2025.

Five Pit Bull Terriers were born late on Wednesday and are being nursed in AHS’ Mutternity Suites, according to a press release.

The successful pregnancy was only made possible after the puppies’ mom, known as Midnight, was rescued by AHS on Monday. Veterinarians said Midnight was under weight but undoubtedly far along in her pregnancy when they found her.

Midnight and her five brand new puppies will stay in the designated area for postnatal care before being transferred to AHS’ Foster Hero home.

When will the Arizona Humane Society puppies be up for adoption?

The Pit Bull Terrier puppies will be available for adoption when they are 8 weeks old.

The latest dog family joined more than 2,800 who have utilized AHS’ Mutternity Suites, which first opened in late 2017.

Arizona Humane Society said its most urgent puppies needing a home come from a group of 6-week-olds. The puppies will do best if taken in pairs for socialization, according to the release.

The Valley animal welfare group expanded its services to a Papago Park campus in February 2024. Approaching its one-year anniversary, the 72,000-square foot facility with 13 play yards has allowed AHS to house more pets and treat the nearly 18,000 per year that require trauma care.

Learn more about how to become an AHS Foster Hero here.

