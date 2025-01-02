Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man with medical condition

Jan 2, 2025, 5:59 PM

A Silver Alert was sent out for 72-year-old Ollie Howard, who was last seen at 39th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday night. (Phoenix Police Department photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued on Thursday for a 72-year-old man in Phoenix who has medical condition that causes confusion, authorities said.

Ollie Howard, 72, was last seen between 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

Howard is about 5-foot-6 and and weighs 250 pounds with “short cropped white hair” and brown eyes, according to authorities.

He was wearing a red T-shirt, jeans and a black leather hat.

Those with information of Howard’s whereabouts are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

