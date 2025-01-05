Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for 72-year-old man with medical condition

Jan 5, 2025, 9:15 AM

Silver Alert 72-year-old man Phoenix...

A Silver Alert was sent out for 72-year-old Ollie Howard, who was last seen at 39th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday night. (Phoenix Police Department photo)

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled on Sunday for a 72-year-old man in Phoenix who has medical condition that causes confusion, according to authorities.

Ollie Howard, 72, had last been seen between 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

Howard is about 5-foot-6 and and weighs 250 pounds with “short cropped white hair” and brown eyes, according to authorities.

He was wearing a red T-shirt, jeans and a black leather hat.

Those with information of Howard’s whereabouts were asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

phoenix evictions...

Kevin Stone

Record number of evictions filed in Maricopa County in 2024

The number of metro Phoenix evictions filed in 2024 hit a record level, according to Maricopa County court officials.

15 minutes ago

Raymond French was arrested on Jan. 3, 2025, in connection with a deadly May 2024 shooting in Phoen...

Kevin Stone

Suspect arrested 8 months after deadly shooting in Phoenix

An arrest was made last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Phoenix eight months ago, authorities said.

2 hours ago

murder-suicide...

KTAR.com

2 adults dead, toddler wounded in apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix

Authorities believe a man shot his wife and their young child before taking his own life in an apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix on Sunday night.

3 hours ago

Bill Gates Maricopa County...

Danny Shapiro

Bill Gates: Those pushing Maricopa County election lies do so for money, political standing

Although Republican Bill Gates is longer a Maricopa County supervisor, he isn't backing away from those who amplified election lies.

5 hours ago

Fixing Arizona elections in 2025: What would work?...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Secretary of State says state leaders need to fix election infrastructure issues

There have been many calls about fixing Arizona elections infrastructure after the lengthy count time following the Nov. 5, 2024 election.

5 hours ago

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show at Arizona State Fairgrounds...

David Veenstra

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show coming to Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday

The Maricopa County Home & Garden show is returning to the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Silver Alert canceled for 72-year-old man with medical condition