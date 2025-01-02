Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Bicyclist dead after being hit with vehicle in south Phoenix

Jan 2, 2025, 8:00 PM

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a car in south Phoenix on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

At about 8:30 p.m., Phoenix police arrived in the area of 53rd Avenue and Baseline Road and found a man with several injuries.

First responders took the man, identified as 25-year-old Ajuamungu Chubaka, to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Early reports suggested a eastbound car struck Chubaka when he was halfway across Baseline Road. The car driver did not leave the scene, the Phoenix Police Department said.

After interactions with the unidentified driver, police said impairment was not a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other information is known at this time.

