Hundreds of new jobs coming to Valley in January 2025...

Arizona caterer hiring hundreds ahead of busy event season

Jan 4, 2025, 6:30 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — M Culinary Concepts is throwing a hiring fair throughout January as the Valley caterer looks to fill hundreds of positions ahead of the busy event season.

Anyone interested in making cash off of big events, including the WM Phoenix Open, can take advantage of the weekly hiring events on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Where to interview for the hundreds of new jobs in Valley

The hiring fair is at M Culinary Concepts’ Phoenix headquarters at 20634 N. 28th St., near the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Cave Creek Road.

The first hiring session will take place on Tuesday. The last one is set for Jan. 28.

On Tuesdays, the hiring sessions are in the afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., while on Saturdays, they last from 9 a.m. to noon.

Types of jobs at M Culinary Concepts

Overall, the company is looking to hire for front-of-house, back-of-house, warehouse/facilities, transportation and café support positions.

Some positions need to be more urgently hired than others.

Interviewers will hire potential servers, as well as experts in culinary, utility and support, on the spot.

Bring these when applying for the hundreds of new jobs

Those wanting to profit off the event season will have to bring two forms of ID.

General applicants are encouraged to complete a short application form online before attending the hiring fair. They can also select which times they’d prefer to arrange an interview.

People who submit general applications must be available Feb. 8 and 9 (Saturday-Sunday) and at least one other day during the WM Phoenix open, which beings Feb. 3.

Potential bartenders need to submit a resume and headshot. Phoenix Open bartenders must be available for at least four days of the event, including Feb. 7-9 (Friday-Sunday).

ToniAnn Petrella-Diaz, the director of human resources at M Culinary Concepts, said the company looks forward to hire hundreds of Arizonans ahead of the bustling event season.

“This is a unique opportunity to build hands-on experience in the hospitality industry while working at one of the most high-profile events in the country,” Petrella-Diaz said in a Thursday news release. “For those with ambition and drive, the possibilities for growth are endless.”

