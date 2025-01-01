PHOENIX — Loop 202 Santan Freeway roadwork will continue to impact East Valley traffic, as the eastbound on-ramp at Cooper Road will be closed for 60 days beginning Sunday, according to town of Gilbert authorities.

At 11:30 p.m., the Cooper Road on-ramp will be closed to the public as the Loop 202 from Loop 101 to Val Vista Drive widening project chugs onward.

Drivers in the area are advised to utilize alternative eastbound ramps at either McQueen or Gilbert roads to access the freeway.

Additionally, drivers must adhere to a speed limit of 55 mph while in the construction zone.

What are other upcoming Loop 202 ramp closures?

There are four scheduled on- and off-ramp Loop 202 closures from January to March. All will be 60 days in length:

Beginning Jan. 21 – eastbound off-ramp at Gilbert Road.

Beginning Feb. 9 – westbound on-ramp at Gilbert Road.

Beginning Feb. 26 – westbound off-ramp at Cooper Road.

Beginning March 13 – westbound on-ramp at Val Vista Drive.

Authorities noted these closure dates may be altered if weather or other complications arise.

What is the Loop 202, Loop 101 project?

The Arizona Department of Transportation and Maricopa Association of Governments teamed up in August 2024 to address the growing traffic buildup on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway between the Loop 101 Price Freeway and Val Vista Drive.

The freeway work will primarily add one lane in both directions on the Loop 202 from Gilbert Road to Val Vista Drive.

Other elements to the construction project include expanding exit ramps from one to two lanes, resurfacing the road in the targeted area and redoing the eastbound Arizona Avenue on-ramp and bridge.

Its projected timeline is 2.5 years with expected completion in early 2027.

It is one of many freeway projects in Arizona that will either continue or be completed in 2025.

