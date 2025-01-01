Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police arrest man accused of intentionally hitting, killing man with his vehicle

Jan 1, 2025, 8:45 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a man they suspect of intentionally killing a victim with his vehicle on Sunday.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department discovered the wounded victim, 35-year-old Ethan Jaaziel Felix, near 16th Street and Thomas Road on Sunday night. He was brought to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Phoenix Police quickly identified their suspect: 38-year-old Miguel Preciado Jr. He allegedly remained on the scene briefly before leaving the scene of the collision.

Authorities with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested him on Monday.

Where they found man accused of intentionally killing a victim with his vehicle

Sheriffs found Preciado in a desert area outside Tucson, according to Phoenix Police.

They initially found a car in the desert area. While processing the vehicle, deputies found him several miles away from the vehicle.

Deputies took him into custody. After that, detectives with the Phoenix PD took him into custody.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder along with other felony charges.

No further details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The forecast calls for a high of 79 degrees on Friday, which would tie the daily temperature record...

Kevin Stone

New year, same weather: Phoenix could see another daily temperature record soon

It might not take long for Phoenix to at least match a daily temperature record for the first time in 2025.

17 minutes ago

Saving Arizona Blood Drive 2025 held in Tempe next week...

Serena O'Sullivan

Vitalant looks to rebuild supplies with post-holiday blood drive in Tempe

Want to help your neighbors without spending a dime? This year's Saving Arizona Blood Drive will take place in Tempe on Jan. 7.

2 hours ago

Jose Gonzales-Hernandez was arrested in connection with a deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

Suspect arrested after deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Phoenix

A man suspected of pulling the trigger in a deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Phoenix was arrested on New Year's Day.

4 hours ago

An Arizona Powerball ticket won $1 million on New Year's Day 2025....

Kevin Stone

Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix wins $1 million in New Year’s Day drawing

Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Phoenix has one million extra reasons to celebrate the new year.

7 hours ago

Arizona's free tutoring program ended early after funding ran out....

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s free tutoring program ends early after funding runs out

The Arizona Department of Education ended its free tutoring program early after running out of money to fund it.

9 hours ago

Mesa baby first at Banner Health hospital in 2025...

Payne Moses

Mesa Banner hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2025 only 18 minutes into new year

Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa welcomed its first baby of 2025 while New Year's Eve fireworks were still going off.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Phoenix police arrest man accused of intentionally hitting, killing man with his vehicle