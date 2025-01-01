PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a man they suspect of intentionally killing a victim with his vehicle on Sunday.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department discovered the wounded victim, 35-year-old Ethan Jaaziel Felix, near 16th Street and Thomas Road on Sunday night. He was brought to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Phoenix Police quickly identified their suspect: 38-year-old Miguel Preciado Jr. He allegedly remained on the scene briefly before leaving the scene of the collision.

Authorities with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested him on Monday.

Where they found man accused of intentionally killing a victim with his vehicle

Sheriffs found Preciado in a desert area outside Tucson, according to Phoenix Police.

They initially found a car in the desert area. While processing the vehicle, deputies found him several miles away from the vehicle.

Deputies took him into custody. After that, detectives with the Phoenix PD took him into custody.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder along with other felony charges.

No further details were made available.

