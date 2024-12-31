Hiker found dead on trail in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A hiker was found dead on a north Phoenix trail on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Another hiker found the man on a trail near 29th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road around 4:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The man was beyond resuscitation by the time crews arrived.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

