ARIZONA NEWS

Hiker found dead on trail in north Phoenix

Dec 31, 2024, 6:07 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A hiker was found dead on a north Phoenix trail on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Another hiker found the man on a trail near 29th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road around 4:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The man was beyond resuscitation by the time crews arrived.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

Hiker found dead on trail in north Phoenix