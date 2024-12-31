Hiker found dead on trail in north Phoenix
Dec 31, 2024, 6:07 PM
PHOENIX — A hiker was found dead on a north Phoenix trail on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Another hiker found the man on a trail near 29th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road around 4:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
The man was beyond resuscitation by the time crews arrived.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.
No other information was available.
