DUI suspect arrested after crashing over brick wall in Buckeye
Dec 31, 2024, 5:00 PM
PHOENIX — A suspected drunk driver has been arrested after crashing into a brick wall in Buckeye last week, according to authorities.
The crash took place near Sunrise Lane and Verrado Way around 7 p.m. last Friday, according to the Buckeye Police Department.
Officers found a small SUV teetering on a brick wall, which faced Verrado Way, authorities said.
Suspected drunk driver accused of crashing into a brick wall in Buckeye
The woman driving the SUV was found to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .235.
It was far above the Arizona BAC limit of 0.08.
Officers arrested her for extreme DUI.
