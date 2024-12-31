PHOENIX — A suspected drunk driver has been arrested after crashing into a brick wall in Buckeye last week, according to authorities.

The crash took place near Sunrise Lane and Verrado Way around 7 p.m. last Friday, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Officers found a small SUV teetering on a brick wall, which faced Verrado Way, authorities said.

The woman driving the SUV was found to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .235.

It was far above the Arizona BAC limit of 0.08.

Officers arrested her for extreme DUI.

