Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Where’s the best place to keep your savings

Jan 5, 2025, 5:00 AM | Updated: Jan 6, 2025, 6:42 am

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

Where is the best place to keep my savings?

Angie

Where to keep your savings

Dear Angie,

In my mind, when it comes to savings, the idea is to park the money in a safe place — like a money market account or basic savings account — and keep it separate from the rest of your cash, so you don’t accidentally spend it on the wrong thing.

I’m not really concerned with making money in a savings scenario, so things like setting money aside for an emergency fund or vacations fall into this category.

Investing, on the other hand, is when you’re going to leave the money alone for a bare minimum of five to 10 years to grow it. Things like college planning and retirement fall into this category. In these instances, I recommend good, growth-stock mutual funds that have stable track records of at least 10 years.

I hope this helps, Angie!

— Dave

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

savings tips Dave Ramsey financial advice money market...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Where’s the best place to keep your savings

Savings should be kept separate from the rest of your cash so you don’t accidentally spend it on the wrong thing, Dave Ramsey says.

1 day ago

Found a rental property to buy? Heed this 1 warning...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: The rental game’s not for everyone, potential landlords

So you've found a rental property you like, and you're considering becoming a landlord. Before you start fantasizing about the cash, think about this.

6 days ago

Sticking with your goals: 4 ways to stay accountable in 2025...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: 5 ways to stick with your New Year’s Resolution in 2025

What's Dave Ramsey's advice for sticking with your goals and New Year’s resolutions? Be specific, measurable, timed, written and personalized.

14 days ago

before you buy and own a business in Arizona US...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Everything you must know before buying a business

Is it your dream to buy and own a business? Dave Ramsey has a few tips you should take to heart before embarking on this costly endeavor.

15 days ago

money and marriage financial advice Dave Ramsey Arizona love...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: How do you balance money and marriage when disagreements emerge?

What should you do when money and marriage are causing problems in your life? Dave Ramsey gives advice to a husband torn between choices.

19 days ago

Running up credit card bills no more: 4 steps to follow...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Sick of living paycheck-to-paycheck and running up credit card bills? Do this

Sick and tired of being sick and tired of your finances? If you're ready to stop running up credit card bills, follow these tips from Dave Ramsey.

27 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Dave Ramsey says: Where’s the best place to keep your savings