Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: The rental game’s not for everyone, potential landlords

Dec 31, 2024, 6:30 PM

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

I’m 38, and after looking and waiting for years, I think I’ve found a found a rental property scenario I like.

My plan is to take $30,000 out of my retirement account, and use it as a down payment on a property.

My loan payment would be $1,400 a month, but I could easily rent the place for $1,800 a month. What are your thoughts?

Colin

Found a rental property

Dear Colin,

No offense, but I can tell you’ve never been a landlord before. Bringing in nearly $1,800 a month, while paying out $1,400 may seem like a nice place to be. But you’ve left one very important factor out of your equation—risk.

Rental properties just sit there empty sometimes. And this happens to all rental properties. You’ll also have repairs to contend with, renters who don’t pay and other expenses.

See what I’m saying? You won’t be able to count on an easy $400 in your pocket every month.

Now, I love real estate.

I understand the excitement and allure. But what you’re really saying is you want to cash out part of your retirement, get hit with a penalty and take on debt, all to buy an investment property. This is not a good plan.

My advice is to save up. Then, once you’ve found a rental property that’s small and decent, pay in cash. Then you can see if the landlord game is really for you.

— Dave

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

Found a rental property to buy? Heed this 1 warning...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: The rental game’s not for everyone, potential landlords

So you've found a rental property you like, and you're considering becoming a landlord. Before you start fantasizing about the cash, think about this.

2 days ago

Sticking with your goals: 4 ways to stay accountable in 2025...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: 5 ways to stick with your New Year’s Resolution in 2025

What's Dave Ramsey's advice for sticking with your goals and New Year’s resolutions? Be specific, measurable, timed, written and personalized.

10 days ago

before you buy and own a business in Arizona US...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Everything you must know before buying a business

Is it your dream to buy and own a business? Dave Ramsey has a few tips you should take to heart before embarking on this costly endeavor.

11 days ago

money and marriage financial advice Dave Ramsey Arizona love...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: How do you balance money and marriage when disagreements emerge?

What should you do when money and marriage are causing problems in your life? Dave Ramsey gives advice to a husband torn between choices.

15 days ago

Running up credit card bills no more: 4 steps to follow...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Sick of living paycheck-to-paycheck and running up credit card bills? Do this

Sick and tired of being sick and tired of your finances? If you're ready to stop running up credit card bills, follow these tips from Dave Ramsey.

23 days ago

(Pexels File Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Buying a home when you’re debt-free

If you're lucky enough to be completely debt-free in 2024, don't rest on your laurels just yet. There's still a lot you can do to protect your money.

25 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Dave Ramsey says: The rental game’s not for everyone, potential landlords