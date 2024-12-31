PHOENIX — West Valley traffic will be heavier than usual for New Year’s Eve because of the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

The game between Boise State and Penn State, a quarterfinal matchup in the expanded College Football Playoff, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

It will be the first Fiesta Bowl since 2016 to take place at night on New Year’s Eve.

The entrance gates open at 3:30 p.m.

End of game coincides with start of New Year’s Eve partying

Commuter traffic is expected to be lighter than usual across metro Phoenix due to the holiday. However, motorists on Interstate 10 in the West Valley or the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway near the stadium should be prepared to hit game traffic.

In addition, several surface streets around the stadium will be closed or restricted.

“Please be sure to drive slow in the area, take your time. … We want to make sure this is a memorable experience for everybody,” Tony Abbo, a Glendale traffic engineer, said in a video posted to the city’s website.

Football fans and New Year’s Eve revelers should also take note that the holiday celebrations at the nearby Westgate Entertainment District will be heating up around the time game ends.

“We’re anticipating there will be a lot of game traffic as well as a lot of Westgate traffic. … Please make sure to get there early,” Abbo said.

