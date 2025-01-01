Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Nearly $566K in federal funds set to help Arizona cut down on wildlife vehicle crashes

Jan 1, 2025

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona’s transportation officials are set to use a new grant worth over half a million dollars to make a new tool that will help cut down on wildlife vehicle crashes.

The GIS mapping tool will identify places where collisions between cars and wild animals take place more often, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

A federal grant worth $565,800 will pay for the tool, which will also analyze collision data.

Its findings will help shape future projects to balance wildlife preservation and roadway safety, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Why are officials trying to curb flow of wildlife vehicle crashes in Arizona?

There are around one to two million wildlife vehicle collision in the U.S. each year, according to FHWA.

In addition to costing the U.S. its wild animals, it also incurs huge economic costs of over $10 billion each year, according to the administration. Those costs account for medical costs, property damage and more.

These types of crashes often occur due to the fact that highways can cut through animals’ natural habitats, authorities said.

That’s why FHWA provides the funds through the Wildlife Crossing Pilot program, which specifically focuses on preventing deadly crashes involving wild animals.

Multiple states getting grants to stop wildlife vehicle crashes

The program is the first of its kind, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“The projects moving forward in 16 states will reduce collisions between drivers and wildlife, create places for wildlife to safely move over and under highways, and help preserve American life and property,” Buttigieg said in a recent news release.

ADOT and the other 15 recipients will benefit from the second round of funding through this program, which is made possible through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Too many Americans are injured or killed each year in crashes involving cars and wildlife, especially in rural areas,” Buttigieg said.

