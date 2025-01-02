PHOENIX — Ten bands from across the Valley will compete on Saturday for four coveted spots in Arizona Bike Week.

The 28th annual motorcycle rally, which will run April 2-6, already has set its four-night concert series with headlining acts but is now filling performance slots at Handle Bar Saloon within its West World of Scottsdale venue.

What began as a 29-band showdown was narrowed down to 10 after online voting, and the remaining competitors have prepared 20-minute sets to determine their playing fates.

Those in attendance will determine the advancing four bands, with the final round of voting conducted in person.

The free event will be hosted at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale and go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 100 bands entered their names for this year’s competition, which is an outlet to “showcase the state’s diverse musical talent,” according to a press release.

“Rock Out to AZ Bike Week has become a cornerstone in our efforts to celebrate and support the incredible musical talent that Arizona has to offer,” Arizona Bike Week producer Lisa Cyr said in the release. “We can’t wait to see which bands rock the stage this year.”



What bands will be playing?

The following acts will put on a show Saturday for their chance to perform during Arizona Bike Week.

Rattlesnake Suitcase

Badjune

Brownedog Blues Band

Burn’d Bridges

Miss Conduct

King Cherry

Deadly Virtues

Circus of Mayhem

Last Train to Juarez

Chasing Poppies

What are other draws to the Arizona Bike Week precursor?

In addition to the battle of the bands, event goers can expect a variety of food trucks, an indoor scavenger hunt, a custom bike show and a bikini bike wash.

The bike show will last from 1 p.m. 4 p.m. and guests can enter their bike for a chance to win two passes to Arizona Bike Week. Whichever bike is deemed best in show will take home the prize. The three-hour show will feature Harley Davidson motorcycles from three classes: lightweights, welterweights and heavyweights.

There will also be a $1,500 gift card giveaway by means of a dice roll. Guests who enter will have to spell “Harley” with their rolls of the dice. The prize money, however, can’t be used to purchase a Harley Davidson branded motorcycle.

How can I get tickets to Arizona Bike Week?

If you plan to attend Arizona Bike Week in April, full rally passes and single-day tickets are available online now.

The main acts on the first four days of the event are Jackyl (Wednesday), Stone Temple Pilots (Thursday), Mudvayne (Friday) and Five Finger Death Punch (Saturday).

Other happenings during the motorcycle-powered celebration include flat track racing, charity rides and stunt shows.

