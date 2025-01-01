Lin’s Grand Buffet to open 7th Arizona location in January

PHOENIX — Got an insatiable hankering for Chinese food? Well, Valley residents will have another answer to their prayers, as Lin’s Grand Buffet is coming to Phoenix in January.

The all-you-can-eat restaurant chain based in southern Texas will situate its seventh Arizona and 14th total location at Metro Parkway and the Interstate 17. Lin’s Grand Buffet CEO Frank Lam promised that Phoenix will receive a facility with “modern redesign,” as the franchise first debuted in 2002.

The 10,561 square feet of restaurant space will allow up to 374 guests indulge in buffet platters of sesame chicken, Mongolian beef, seafood fare and other Asian-American fusions. Lin’s Grand Buffet also provides guests with a hibachi grill experience and made-to-order sushi for all kinds of culinary visions.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint with this refresh design here in Phoenix,” Lam said in a press release. “This location’s vision aligns perfectly with the revitalization of Metrocenter, and we’re excited to contribute to transforming this area into a vibrant hub for both locals and visitors.”

What else will be on the Lin’s Grand Buffet menu?

Customers can kick off their meal with a variety of appetizers ranging from pork egg rolls to buffalo wings. The buffet dessert menu can put the finishing touches on the roller coaster ride with cookies, pastries and ice cream to choose from.

Those seeking healthier food palettes, can pick from an endless fruit and salad bar. Kid-friendly options such as chicken nuggets and french fries are also available.

“In today’s challenging economic climate, our mission remains the same: to provide an affordable dining option where families and friends can gather, celebrate, and enjoy quality food without compromise,” Lam said.

The late January grand opening will not only be commemorated with a ribbon-cutting, but guests are encouraged to take part in an eating contest, watch a dragon-dancing performance and other festivities. More information will be made available as the event date gets closer.

The new Phoenix eatery will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays.

Lin’s Grand Buffet has plans to add more Phoenix locations in 2025 and beyond.

