Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert officials weighing 2 proposed sewer service rate hikes

Dec 30, 2024, 9:45 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Residents of Gilbert will pay more for utilities in 2025, but the question of how much more remains unanswered.

Earlier this month, the Gilbert Town Council approved a notice of intent to explore a rate increase for sewer services and narrowed down the proposed hike to two options.

The Public Works Advisory Board, which is made up of nine Gilbert residents, recommended the all-cash option, which would raise single-family residential bills by $29.26 a month.

Meanwhile, a cash-bond mix option that would raise rates in phases and require a $110 million improvement bond is also under consideration. Under this option, single-family residences would see increases of $8.73 per month in April 2025 and another $5.52 per month a year later.

RELATED STORIES

The all-cash option would generate enough revenue to cover capital projects and provide more funding for projects beyond the town’s five-year plan. The mixed option, however, would likely require additional rate increases beyond the five-year scope of the proposal.

“The all-cash option provides the necessary funding to ensure our sewer and reclaim infrastructure remains robust while also avoiding saddling future generations with the burden of excessive debt,” Sam Elliott, chair of the advisory board, said in a recommendation letter.

The Town Council will vote on the next steps in the matter after a public hearing at its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 11.

Town already approved water usage rate hike

The pending sewer service rate increase comes on top of a previously approved water usage rate hike in Gilbert.

The town implemented a three-phase water rate hike last year. The second phase goes into effect in April 2025 and will result in a $12 increase for the average user. The third phase will add approximately $16 more to residential water bills in 2026.

The average Gilbert household currently pays monthly utility bills of $108.26. That includes the cost of water, sewer, solid waste and recycling, and environmental compliance.

The average utility bill would jump to $127.30 in April under the mixed sewer option and $147.83 if the all-cash option is adopted.

How Gilbert residents can learn more about utility rates

Gilbert residents can learn more about the sewer rate proposals by visiting the town’s utility rate webpage, which includes links to a 2024 wastewater rate study as well as a utility bill calculator that shows the differences in the two plans.

The town also has scheduled two community open houses, one virtual and the other in person. The online session is set for 5 p.m. on Jan. 21. The in-person meeting will be held Jan. 29 at the Southeast Regional Library from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In addition, residents can provide feedback through an online portal or via email at utility.rates@gilbertaz.gov.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Carjacking in California leads to Buckeye arrest, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man suspected of carjacking in California found driving stolen truck in Buckeye, police say

A man suspected of committing a carjacking in California was arrested in Buckeye last Monday, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

2 hours ago

Phoenix man accused of assaulting a federal officer and noncitizen migrant smuggling into US attorn...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced to 10 years for assaulting federal officer with vehicle, smuggling migrants

A 57-year-old Phoenix man named Michael Leroy Witt was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a federal officer, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Mesa trailer park murder...

Danny Shapiro

16-year-old boy arrested for 1st-degree murder at Mesa trailer park

A teenager was arrested for the murder of a man at a Mesa trailer park, authorities said Monday.

4 hours ago

Queen Creek pool boy in critical condition...

Payne Moses

3-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after rescued from Queen Creek pool

A 3-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a pool in Queen Creek on Monday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Fatal stabbing Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

Police seeking suspect after fatal stabbing in central Phoenix

Investigators are trying to identify a suspect after a fatal stabbing in central Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Phoenix forecast new year's day...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix ringing in new year with week of unseasonably warm temperatures

The metro Phoenix forecast calls for highs in the low to middle 70s, including some of the warmest New Year's Day weather in years.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

Gilbert officials weighing 2 proposed sewer service rate hikes