PHOENIX — Residents of Gilbert will pay more for utilities in 2025, but the question of how much more remains unanswered.

Earlier this month, the Gilbert Town Council approved a notice of intent to explore a rate increase for sewer services and narrowed down the proposed hike to two options.

The Public Works Advisory Board, which is made up of nine Gilbert residents, recommended the all-cash option, which would raise single-family residential bills by $29.26 a month.

Meanwhile, a cash-bond mix option that would raise rates in phases and require a $110 million improvement bond is also under consideration. Under this option, single-family residences would see increases of $8.73 per month in April 2025 and another $5.52 per month a year later.

The all-cash option would generate enough revenue to cover capital projects and provide more funding for projects beyond the town’s five-year plan. The mixed option, however, would likely require additional rate increases beyond the five-year scope of the proposal.

“The all-cash option provides the necessary funding to ensure our sewer and reclaim infrastructure remains robust while also avoiding saddling future generations with the burden of excessive debt,” Sam Elliott, chair of the advisory board, said in a recommendation letter.

The Town Council will vote on the next steps in the matter after a public hearing at its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 11.

Town already approved water usage rate hike

The pending sewer service rate increase comes on top of a previously approved water usage rate hike in Gilbert.

The town implemented a three-phase water rate hike last year. The second phase goes into effect in April 2025 and will result in a $12 increase for the average user. The third phase will add approximately $16 more to residential water bills in 2026.

The average Gilbert household currently pays monthly utility bills of $108.26. That includes the cost of water, sewer, solid waste and recycling, and environmental compliance.

The average utility bill would jump to $127.30 in April under the mixed sewer option and $147.83 if the all-cash option is adopted.

How Gilbert residents can learn more about utility rates

Gilbert residents can learn more about the sewer rate proposals by visiting the town’s utility rate webpage, which includes links to a 2024 wastewater rate study as well as a utility bill calculator that shows the differences in the two plans.

The town also has scheduled two community open houses, one virtual and the other in person. The online session is set for 5 p.m. on Jan. 21. The in-person meeting will be held Jan. 29 at the Southeast Regional Library from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In addition, residents can provide feedback through an online portal or via email at utility.rates@gilbertaz.gov.

