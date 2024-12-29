PHOENIX — From improvements to Arizona interstates to the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Dec. 28-29.

Jimmy Carter, the peanut farmer who won the presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal and Vietnam War, endured humbling defeat after one tumultuous term and then redefined life after the White House as a global humanitarian, has died. He was 100 years old.

The longest-lived American president died on Sunday, more than a year after entering hospice care, at his home in the small town of Plains, Georgia, where he and his wife, Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November 2023, spent most of their lives, The Carter Center said.

Businessman, Navy officer, evangelist, politician, negotiator, author, woodworker, citizen of the world — Carter forged a path that still challenges political assumptions and stands out among the 45 men who reached the nation’s highest office. The 39th president leveraged his ambition with a keen intellect, deep religious faith and prodigious work ethic, conducting diplomatic missions into his 80s and building houses for the poor well into his 90s.

“My faith demands — this is not optional — my faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I am, whenever I can, for as long as I can, with whatever I have to try to make a difference,” Carter once said.

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for improvement projects on the Interstate 40 and US 93 corridors in northwestern Arizona.

In fact, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is managing over 20 ongoing and upcoming projects along the main motorways between metro Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The first new initiative of the new year will be an $80.6 million project to widen 4 miles of US 93 between Wikieup and I-40 from two undivided lanes to four divided lanes.

It’s the next step of a long-term plan to create a four-lane divided highway over the full 200 miles of US 93 between Wickenburg and Nevada. Construction is set to begin in January and continue into 2026.

Senate-elect Ruben Gallego was among the first to pay his respects to Carter, a man who came from humble beginnings.

“A life dedicated to peace, justice, and compassion,” Gallego said on X. “Rest in peace, President Jimmy Carter. Sydney and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Carter family.”

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes chimed in to honor Carter’s commitment to “global humanitarian efforts.”

“America has lost a true servant leader,” Mayes posted on X. “President Jimmy Carter’s century-long life was defined by his integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to serving his country and his fellow man.”

One of the state’s busiest freeways, Interstate 10 will be getting a major facelift next year on the southern portion that runs through Tucson.

Plans call for the expansion and widening of the I-10 between the four-mile stretch at Ina and Ruthrauff roads and reconstructing the interchanges at both Orange Grove and Sunset roads, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The upgraded interchanges will include larger entrance and exit ramps to improve the flow of traffic, along with building additional lanes on the I-10 making it a four-lane freeway in both directions.

Bargain shoppers will be excited to hear that next month Goodwill will be opening two new stores around the Valley.

The first location will open in Glendale on Jan. 3, near 75th and Glendale avenues with the second location opening on Jan. 10 in Phoenix near Central Avenue and Bell Road. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on opening day at each of the new stores at 8:45 a.m.

“We’re excited to kick off the new year with new stores throughout the Valley,” Senior Vice President, GCNA Chief Retail Officer Adam Lewis said in press release. “We encourage the community to come out, enjoy free coffee and pastries, and help us celebrate!”

