PHOENIX — Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, has died at the age of 100.

The peanut farmer and relatively unknown Georgia governor made an impact far-reaching his four years as over his four years as Commander in Chief. His presidency was birthed out of the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War, and was marked with failures. But Carter was a man of deep faith and counted his humanitarian work as the real stamp on his life.

Here are some Arizona representatives reacting to the death of Jimmy Carter:

Senate-elect Ruben Gallego was among the first to pay his respects to Carter, a man who came from humble beginnings.

“A life dedicated to peace, justice, and compassion,” Gallego said on X. “Rest in peace, President Jimmy Carter. Sydney and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Carter family.”

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes chimed in to honor Carter’s commitment to “global humanitarian efforts.”

“America has lost a true servant leader,” Mayes posted on X. “President Jimmy Carter’s century-long life was defined by his integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to serving his country and his fellow man.”

From his military service to his leadership in the White House — and his tireless work with Habitat for Humanity and global humanitarian efforts — he showed us what it truly means to live for others. Rest in peace, President Carter.

Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona’s 4th District released a statement regarding Carter’s “unimpeachable character” and life-long faith.

“President Carter dedicated his long life to selfless public service — as a naval officer, governor of Georgia and eventually in the White House,” Stanton said. “In office, his ‘love thy neighbor’ approach extended from domestic initiatives to foreign policy — including brokering the Camp David Accords, a cornerstone of America’s strategy in the Middle East.

“Above all, he was an honorable man with unimpeachable character.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego too admired Carter for his “legacy of service” to not just America, but around the world.

“President Carter was a fighter for everyday Americans, and that commitment continued after his presidency through extraordinary humanitarian work,” Gallego said on X. “He leaves behind a legacy of service and achievement that I and so many other leaders around the country can only hope to mirror.”

Current, former U.S. Presidents react to Jimmy Carter’s death

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Carter’s passing, ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington D.C. in honor of the 39th President.

“With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.

“To honor a great American, I will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington D.C. for James Earl Carter, Jr., 39th President of the United States, 76th Governor of Georgia, Lieutenant of the United States Navy, graduate of the United States Naval Academy, and favorite son of Plains, Georgia, who gave his full life in service to God and country.”

On Truth Social, the 45th and incoming 47th President Donald Trump wrote a kind note to the Carter family centered around the “gratitude” he is owed.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, admired Carter’s promise to always tell the truth.

“Elected in the shadow of Watergate, Jimmy Carter promised voters that he would always tell the truth. And he did — advocating for the public good, consequences be damned. He believed some things were more important than reelection — things like integrity, respect and compassion. Because Jimmy Carter believed, as deeply as he believed anything, that we are all created in God’s image.

Whenever I had a chance to spend time with President Carter, it was clear that he didn’t just profess these values. He embodied them. And in doing so, he taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service.”

George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States, sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the Carter family on X.

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH ON PRESIDENT JAMES EARL CARTER, JR.

"Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family. "James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his…

Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, released his own condolences to the Carter family on Sunday.

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life. Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others — until the very end. … I will always be proud to have presented the Medal of Freedom to him and Rosalynn in 1999, and to have worked with him in the years he left the White House.”

Hillary’s and my statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter: pic.twitter.com/SOgqTZUdi6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2024

The White House flag has been lowered to half-mast in honor of Carter.

