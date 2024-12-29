Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 people displaced following house fire in south Phoenix

Dec 29, 2024, 1:38 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two people were displaced from their south Phoenix home on Sunday after a fire started in their attic, authorities said.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., Phoenix firefighters arrived at 33rd Street and Ray Road. The responding personnel identified smoke coming from the house’s laundry room and were able to extinguish the affected areas.

All people in the building were safely out before authorities got there. Additionally, no firefighters were injured in the act of putting out the fire.

Local community assistance representatives are on site to help the pair of displaced people.

The Phoenix Fire Department said it is investigating what caused the fire.

No other information was made available.

