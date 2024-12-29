PHOENIX — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in north Phoenix on Friday night, authorities said.

Phoenix police arrived near 16th Street and Thomas Road at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered an adult male with “serious injuries.”

The man, who was identified as 35-year-old Ethan Jaaziel Felix, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The unknown suspect had remained on the scene briefly before leaving the area, according to authorities.

Detectives’ early findings suggested the suspect intentionally hit Felix.

Investigation remains ongoing. No other information was provided.

Authorities advise anyone with information about the suspect to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers, who may remain anonymous, will receive payment for tips that lead to the suspect’s arrest.

